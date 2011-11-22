Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The 'first Great Climb'
Many people around the world now climb for sport.
Where did it begin? Who were the first people to climb, not just because they had to, but for the sheer fun of it?
A BBC documentary has revealed a team of young Scots climbed across to the Stack of Handa, along the Sutherland coast, 140 years ago.
The feat is thought to have been the first of its kind.
Watch The First Great Climb on BBC Two Scotland on Tuesday 22 November at 22:35 (GMT).
-
22 Nov 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window