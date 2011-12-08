Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Weather forecast for Scotland as storm strikes
Gale force winds are affecting Scotland and large parts of the northern UK, with gusts of up to 130mph in places.
BBC Scotland weather forecaster Christopher Blanchett gives the outlook for Thursday and into Friday.
-
08 Dec 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window