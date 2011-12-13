Media player
Fare-dodger thrown off train by passenger
ScotRail have said they are investigating after an alleged fare-dodger was removed from a train by a member of the public.
Footage of the incident has been viewed by hundreds of thousands of people across the world.
It shows a swearing youngster refusing to pay for his ticket.
A passenger then decides to help out the conductor by grabbing the boy by the scruff of his neck and dumping him on the platform at Linlithgow.
British Transport Police have said inquiries are ongoing.
13 Dec 2011
