Bodies lay in mortuary for 10 years
BBC Scotland can reveal that the bodies of an elderly couple have lain in a public mortuary for the past 10 years because of a legal wrangle.
Edinburgh City Council has said it has been unable to gain family consent to either bury or cremate the two bodies.
The authority believes it is powerless to act without appropriate permission.
Kevin Keane has this exclusive report.
22 Dec 2011
