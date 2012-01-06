Video

A former Grampian policeman has one of Scotland's biggest collections of golf memorabilia but nowhere to show it.

Over the years Gary Dempster has picked up thousands of items from bags to scorecards.

He even has a rare signature of Ben Hogan, one of the all-time greats.

Mr Dempsey has been running out of room in his house so has put every item on his golf museum website in a collection he believes is unique.