Tommy Sheridan leaves open prison
Tommy Sheridan has left Castle Huntly open prison after serving one year of a three-year sentence for perjury.
Sheridan was jailed just over a year ago for lying during a defamation action against the News of the World.
He will spend the remainder of his sentence on a home curfew.
30 Jan 2012
