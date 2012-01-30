Tommy and Gail Sheridan
Tommy Sheridan leaves open prison

Tommy Sheridan has left Castle Huntly open prison after serving one year of a three-year sentence for perjury.

Sheridan was jailed just over a year ago for lying during a defamation action against the News of the World.

He will spend the remainder of his sentence on a home curfew.

  • 30 Jan 2012