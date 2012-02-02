Groundskeeper Willie [Pic: The Simpsons/Fox website]
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ba game reveals Simpsons heritage

He is the hardest janny on telly! The hard-drinking, hard-fighting Springfield resident with the bright red beard - Groundskeeper Willie from The Simpsons.

He will reveal more about his Scottish roots and his personality conflicts in an episode of the show to be broadcast later this month in America.

Rob LaZebnik is The Simpsons writer who came up with this storyline.

  • 02 Feb 2012