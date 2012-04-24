Donald Trump
Trump: Wind farms 'bad for Scotland'

US tycoon Donald Trump has opposed offshore turbines near the golf complex he is developing at Menie near Aberdeen.

The billionaire businessman will make his case before MSPs in Holyrood on Wednesday.

Mr Trump spoke to BBC Scotland's James Cook who asked if he had assurances from the Scottish government regarding the wind farm.

