Gardeners warned of Legionnaires' risk in compost
Gardeners in Scotland have been warned to wash their hands after handling compost following a spate of cases of a rare form of Legionnaires' disease.
Over the past five years, one person has died and five others have become ill after contracting a strain of Legionella linked to compost.
Experts think the victims inhaled Legionnaires' from water droplets in compost. BBC Scotland's health correspondent Eleanor Bradford reports.
28 May 2012
