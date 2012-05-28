Gardeners potting plants
Gardeners warned of Legionnaires' risk in compost

Gardeners in Scotland have been warned to wash their hands after handling compost following a spate of cases of a rare form of Legionnaires' disease.

Over the past five years, one person has died and five others have become ill after contracting a strain of Legionella linked to compost.

Experts think the victims inhaled Legionnaires' from water droplets in compost. BBC Scotland's health correspondent Eleanor Bradford reports.

