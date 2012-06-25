Will Hampden be full for Olympics?

With exactly a month to go until the Olympic football kicks off at Hampden, BBC Scotland has learned that two thirds of the tickets are still unsold.

The national stadium hosts eight matches over five days, with the European under-21 champions Spain, and the women's world number ones the USA among the teams.

But will Hampden be half empty? And with one tour operator predicting a summer "nightmare", will Scotland benefit from London 2012?

Olympics correspondent Kheredine Idessane reports.