Scotland will pay its own tribute to Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, at a celebration of his life in Washington.

Piper Angus Sutherland, dressed in Clan Armstrong tartan, will pipe the astronaut's family into the city's cathedral where a memorial will take place.

Neil Armstrong was proud of his Scottish roots and in 1972 was given the freedom of the 'Muckle Toon' of Langholm in Dumfriesshire, traditional home of the Armstrongs.

Angus Sutherland, who hails from the Borders, spoke to BBC Scotland's Hayley Jarvis from Washington as he prepared for the event.