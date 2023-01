A Sutherland community has threatened to take on the might of the military to prevent it taking over land in one of Scotland's last great wildernesses.

Locals fear the MoD intends to buy the last remaining ground available for sale at Cape Wrath to expand its bombing range.

Residents in the area have said the peninsula is vital for tourism and they plan to mount a rival, community bid for the land.

BBC Scotland's Jackie O'Brien reports from the Cape.