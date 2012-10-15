Media player
Scottish independence: Signing on the dotted line
Two signatures and a handshake gave the Scottish people the power to make the most important political decision for generations.
Prime Minister David Cameron and First Minister Alex Salmond signed the Edinburgh Agreement, which means there will be an independence referendum in the autumn of 2014.
There will be one question and 16 and 17 year olds will be able to vote if the Scottish Parliament so chooses.
Most importantly the agreement means the outcome will be accepted and respected by both governments.
