How Scots fared before state benefits
A Holyrood committee has written to the UK Welfare Secretary Iain Duncan Smith asking him to reconsider his refusal to answer questions on proposed changes to the benefit system.
Although benefits are reserved to Westminster, the Welfare Reform Committee was established to examine the impact of the changes in Scotland.
As BBC Scotland's social affairs correspondent, Reevel Alderson reports, Scotland has a proud history in looking after the poor, the sick and the elderly.