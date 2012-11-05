Media player
Malcolm Campbell's father on New Zealand mine blast
The official report into a mining disaster in New Zealand two years ago which killed 29 men including two Scots has placed much of the blame for the tragedy on the company in charge.
For nine days a series of explosions rocked the Pike River mine. The cause was a build-up of methane.
Malcolm Campbell from Fife and Pete Rodger from Perthshire died in the disaster.
Malcolm Campbell's father Malcolm has spoken to BBC Scotland. Mr Campbell said: "It's so unbelievable in this day and age that this could happen".
05 Nov 2012
