Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Online shopping bonanza expected on Mega Monday
Online shoppers are expected to fill their baskets on so-called Mega Monday.
One big finance company has forecast its customers would spend more than £200,000 on the internet every minute.
The British Retail Consortium is warning that online shopping is damaging the traditional high street, but Allan Lyall of Amazon insisted it had improved the choice available to customers.
-
03 Dec 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window