Not many companies can say that virtually every household in the country will contain one of their products.
However, that is the claim from one firm based in the Borders.
Mainetti manufactures clothes hangers of all kinds at their plant in Jedburgh. BBC Scotland's Cameron Buttle found out more.
28 Dec 2012
