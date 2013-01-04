People swing fireballs in Stonehaven
Video

Fireballs swing in Stonehaven at annual Hogmanay event

The annual fireball ceremony marked Hogmanay and the start of 2013 in north east Scotland.

Stonehaven Fireball Association organised the procession along the town's High Street to the harbour.

Footage: Florian Schumann

