Trainee doctors and nurses in Scotland are honing their techniques on robot patients at a new medical facility.

The Forth Valley Royal Hospital's high-tech Scottish Clinical Simulation Centre has dummies that breathe, speak and have heart beats.

They are operated by computers and respond to the treatment being administered.

The BBC's James Cook took a closer look at the robot patients and spoke to anaesthetist Dr Donna Fraser and Fiona MacKenzie of NHS Forth Valley about the new facility.