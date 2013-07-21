An exhibition of photography from the first royal tour ever to be photographed is to go on display in Edinburgh.

King Edward VII, then Prince of Wales, was on the tour in 1862.

The pictures were taken by his photographer Francis Bedford and then housed in Sandringham.

This is the first time in 150 years the photographs will be seen by the public.

"Cairo to Constantinople: Early Photographs of the Middle East" is on display at The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh until 21 July 2013 before the collection moves to Buckingham Palace.

Photographs copyright of The Royal Collection