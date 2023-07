The Royal Yacht Britannia is celebrating its 60th birthday today.

Built in the famous John Brown Shipyard in Clydebank in 1953, the Queen once described Britannia as "the one place I can truly relax".

The two longest serving crew members have returned to the ship to join in celebrations.

Dixie Dean and Norrie Norrell took a look around the boat that has been berthed at Ocean Terminal in Leith since being decommissioned in 1997.