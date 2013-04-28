Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cigarette display ban to come into force in Scotland
New laws governing the display of cigarettes and tobacco in large stores in Scotland will come into force on Monday.
The ban was challenged in court by retailers who said there was no evidence it would stop younger people from smoking.
Laura Bicker reports.
-
28 Apr 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-22328177/cigarette-display-ban-to-come-into-force-in-scotlandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window