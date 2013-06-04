Hospital ward
NHS paying millions for patients to 'go private'

NHS spending on private healthcare has risen since waiting time scandals came to light.

Spending across Scotland rose by nearly 60% last year to more than £40m compared to £25m per year in the two years previously.

The rise in spending on the private sector was largely driven by two health boards, Lothian and Grampian.

BBC Scotland's health correspondent Eleanor Bradford reports.

