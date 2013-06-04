Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NHS paying millions for patients to 'go private'
NHS spending on private healthcare has risen since waiting time scandals came to light.
Spending across Scotland rose by nearly 60% last year to more than £40m compared to £25m per year in the two years previously.
The rise in spending on the private sector was largely driven by two health boards, Lothian and Grampian.
BBC Scotland's health correspondent Eleanor Bradford reports.
-
04 Jun 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window