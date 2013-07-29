BBC tracks down paedophile priest

Video

A BBC investigation has uncovered evidence of serious physical and sexual abuse at the now-closed Fort Augustus Abbey School in the Highlands and feeder school Carlekemp in East Lothian.

The programme uncovered allegations of child abuse by an Australian monk at Fort Augustus, Father Chrysostom Alexander.

He was sent back to Australia - with no warnings about his offending - after the boy's parents complained to the school. The school's former headmaster Francis Davidson, failed to alert police to the allegation.

Father Davidson declined to be interviewed but in a statement said: "In behalf of the former monastic community and of the school of Fort Augustus Abbey, I wish to offer the most sincere and profound apology to the victim and his family for any abuse committed by Father Chrysostom Alexander."

The BBC's Mark Daly tracked Father Chrysostom down and confronted him.

BBC Scotland Investigates: Sins of Our Fathers will be broadcast on BBC One Scotland on Monday 29 July at 21:00, and for a week afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.