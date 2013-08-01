Video

The first register of people in Scotland with inflammatory bowel disease has been established.

Studies have suggested Scotland has one of the highest rates of inflammatory bowel disease in the world.

Rates of the condition have risen five-fold in children since the 1970s but the exact number of sufferers is not known.

A register will help experts find the true prevalence of bowel disease and plan health services.

IBD encompasses two bowel conditions, ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, and tends to be more common in affluent areas.

BBC Scotland's health correspondent Eleanor Bradford reports.

The Investigation: Inflammatory Bowel Disease will be broadcast on BBC Radio Scotland at 13:30 on Thursday 1 August. The programme will be available on the BBC iPlayer for one week after transmission.