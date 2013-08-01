Video

A man from Glasgow has arrived back in Scotland after being wrongly arrested in India on drug dealing charges.

Police officers from the unit which dealt with James Toner's case have since faced dismissal from the service, and criminal proceedings, for corruption.

It has taken more than four years for him to clear his name and to get permission to leave the country.

James Toner told BBC Scotland News: "I had more rights in the year that I was in prison than in the three years when I was on bail".