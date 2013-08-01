Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Goa drugs case James Toner: 'I had more rights in jail'
A man from Glasgow has arrived back in Scotland after being wrongly arrested in India on drug dealing charges.
Police officers from the unit which dealt with James Toner's case have since faced dismissal from the service, and criminal proceedings, for corruption.
It has taken more than four years for him to clear his name and to get permission to leave the country.
James Toner told BBC Scotland News: "I had more rights in the year that I was in prison than in the three years when I was on bail".
-
01 Aug 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-23535281/goa-drugs-case-james-toner-i-had-more-rights-in-jailRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window