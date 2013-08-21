Bliss in cage
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meat trade rescue dogs arrive in the UK

A Scottish woman has imported a rescue dog from Thailand.

Amanda Leask from Strathglass in the Highlands is one of a small group of women from Scotland who had their new pets flown into Edinburgh this week.

The dogs were saved from an illegal meat trade which would have seen them destined for human consumption in Vietnam.

Jackie O'Brien spoke to Amanda Leask and another of the new owners, vet Heather Bacon.

  • 21 Aug 2013