Bill Walker jailed for domestic abuse
A former MSP has been jailed for 12 months after he was found guilty of attacking three of his former wives and his step-daughter.
Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard that Bill Walker had shown a pattern of abusive behaviour in intimate relationships over a 28-year period.
The 71-year-old, from Alloa, had denied 23 charges of assault and one breach of the peace, but was found guilty of all charges.
Laura Bicker reports.
20 Sep 2013
