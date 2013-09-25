Media player
Warming up for world's biggest ballet contest
More than 60 dancers from 13 countries will be put through their paces in Glasgow ahead of one of the biggest international dance competitions of its kind.
The Genee International Ballet Competition has been staged annually since 1931.
This is the first time it will be held in Glasgow. Former ballerina Darcey Bussell will judge the event.
BBC Scotland's arts correspondent Pauline McLean reports.
25 Sep 2013
