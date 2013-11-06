Media player
Queen's Baton Relay: Village life in the heart of Kuala Lumpur
Kampung Baru is a small village in centre of the Kuala Lumpur. Surrounded on all sides by the capital's skyscrapers the protected enclave is a rare glimpse of traditional Malay life.
Queen's Baton Relay presenter Mark Beaumont visits the community to join in celebrations at a Kampung Baru wedding.
The Queen's Baton Relay arrived from Sri Lanka to spend two days in Malaysia, the seventh country in the 288-day adventure around the Commonwealth.
06 Nov 2013
