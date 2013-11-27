Scottish independence: Childcare plans up for debate
Alex Salmond has claimed his free childcare plans, spelled out in the independence white paper, would be worth thousands of pounds to families in Scotland.
The first minister said the package only worked under independence because, otherwise, the tax taken from parents given a chance to work would flow to London.
Opponents have claimed his figures were skimpy and "misleading".
BBC Scotland's political editor Brian Taylor reports from Edinburgh.