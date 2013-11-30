Rescue workers cover the wreckage of a police helicopter which crashed onto the roof of the Clutha Vaults pub in Glasgow
Pub helicopter crash: 'A black day for Glasgow'

Emergency teams are searching for survivors inside a pub on the banks of River Clyde in Glasgow - after a police helicopter crashed into the building late on Friday night.

Police Scotland said at least one person had died in the incident, with the number of fatalities expected to rise.

Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond offered his condolences to those bereaved and said it was "a black day for Glasgow and for Scotland".

