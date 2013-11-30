Media player
Pub helicopter crash: 'A black day for Glasgow'
Emergency teams are searching for survivors inside a pub on the banks of River Clyde in Glasgow - after a police helicopter crashed into the building late on Friday night.
Police Scotland said at least one person had died in the incident, with the number of fatalities expected to rise.
Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond offered his condolences to those bereaved and said it was "a black day for Glasgow and for Scotland".
30 Nov 2013
