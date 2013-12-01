Media player
Aerial video shows Glasgow helicopter pub crash scene
Aerial footage shows the scene of the recovery operation at a pub in Glasgow where a police helicopter crashed on Friday night.
Three people in the helicopter died when it hit The Clutha bar at about 22:25 GMT. Five people inside the pub also died.
