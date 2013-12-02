Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Helicopter crash pub owner wants Clutha Vaults to re-open
Alan Crossan, the owner of Glasgow's Clutha Vaults pub that was destroyed when a police helicopter crashed through its roof , has spoken about the crash and its tragic aftermath.
Mr Crossan told the BBC his thoughts where with the families and those affected, but he was determined that the pub would re-open in the future.
-
02 Dec 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-25181609/helicopter-crash-pub-owner-wants-clutha-vaults-to-re-openRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window