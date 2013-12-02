Alan Crassan, owner of the Clutha Vaults pub in Glasgow
Alan Crossan, the owner of Glasgow's Clutha Vaults pub that was destroyed when a police helicopter crashed through its roof , has spoken about the crash and its tragic aftermath.

Mr Crossan told the BBC his thoughts where with the families and those affected, but he was determined that the pub would re-open in the future.

