Waves breaking at Ardrossan
Video shows huge waves at Ardrossan

Strong winds and rain have been battering parts of Scotland.

More than 30 flood warnings remain in place across the country and widespread coastal flooding is predicted at high tide.

Winds of 68 miles an hour were recorded at Drumalbin in South Lanarkshire. Many ferry services have been disrupted.

The video shows huge waves at Ardrossan on the Ayrshire coast.

  • 03 Jan 2014
