Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New bridge to connect Aviemore and Grantown on Spey
Plans to extend a steam railway from Aviemore to Grantown on Spey have taken a significant step forward.
One of the UK's largest cranes has been brought in to lift a railway bridge into place across the River Dulnain.
It is hoped the linking of the two Highland villages with the steam railway will bring millions of pounds to the local economy.
BBC Scotland's Craig Swan reports.
-
14 Feb 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-26187749/new-bridge-to-connect-aviemore-and-grantown-on-speyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window