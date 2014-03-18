Nicole and Gregor
Scottish independence: First-time voters yet to be persuaded

The referendum on Scottish independence is the first time in a major poll, that 16 and 17 year olds will be able to vote.

BBC Scotland has been following 50 teenagers for a project called Generation 2014 as the first-time voters consider how to cast their votes.

BBC Scotland correspondent James Cook has been talking to three of them in Inverness.

