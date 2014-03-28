Media player
Clutha helicopter crash: Survivors talk about tragedy
It is four months since a police helicopter crashed into the Clutha bar in Glasgow.
Among the ten people who died was Joe Cusker who was in the bar with a group of friends.
They have been talking to BBC Scotland's Aileen Clarke about that night.
28 Mar 2014
