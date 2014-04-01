Alex Salmond has described the death of a pupil at Liberton High School as "desperately sad".

The First Minister said: "A young girl going off to school, the last thing you expect is that she'll meet with a tragic accident.

"My heart goes out to her family and friends".

Mr Salmond promised a "rigorous investigation" into what happened and added that it does not seem to be linked to an earlier lift shaft accident at the same school.

The 12-year-old pupil died on Tuesday morning after a school wall collapsed on her.