Liberton High School wall death 'desperately sad'
Alex Salmond has described the death of a pupil at Liberton High School as "desperately sad".
The First Minister said: "A young girl going off to school, the last thing you expect is that she'll meet with a tragic accident.
"My heart goes out to her family and friends".
Mr Salmond promised a "rigorous investigation" into what happened and added that it does not seem to be linked to an earlier lift shaft accident at the same school.
The 12-year-old pupil died on Tuesday morning after a school wall collapsed on her.