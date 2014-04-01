Police Scotland has said it would be wrong to speculate over the death of a pupil in the collapse of a wall at Liberton High School.

Supt Matt Richards, from Police Scotland, said: "Inquiries now continue with partners from the health and safety executive, alongside the council, to ensure that we get to the bottom of what has happened.

"It would be wrong to speculate about that at the moment. Obviously, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and in particular with the schoolchildren today."

A pupil at the school told BBC Scotland that she had warned a teacher about the condition of a wall near the school gym.