A Victorian baths in the west end of Glasgow has hosted a concert to mark the lead-up to a summer of sport in the city.

The pool at the Western Baths was drained of 543 cubic metres of water to be fitted with seating for the choir and audience.

Organisers wanted to replicate the variety concerts held in the same location during the 1880s.

BBC Scotland's Peter Watt reports on how the swimmers have been replaced by a choir.