The headteacher of Liberton High School, where 12-year-old pupil Keane Wallis-Bennett died on Tuesday, has paid tribute to her.

Stephen Kelly said: "Keane was a lovely girl, an excellent pupil, very popular with our staff and her peers alike".

Mr Kelly said pupils and staff at the school were "very distressed" by what had happened and were being offered counselling. He also thanked the emergency services for their work.

Keane died when a wall in a changing room collapsed on her.

A full survey of the building is underway with inspections being carried out at other schools with similar structures in Edinburgh.