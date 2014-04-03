Five high-rise flats in Glasgow will be blown up live on TV as part of the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in July.

Organisers of the 2014 Games have promised that the Red Road flats demolition will be one of the most memorable moments of the competition and a symbol of the city's regeneration.

The 30-storey buildings will be brought down using more than a tonne of explosives. About 2,000 people who live near the site will have to move out for the evening.

BBC Scotland's Lisa Summers reports.