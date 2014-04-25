The Proclaimers
Margo MacDonald's Proclaimer son-in-law pays tribute

A service to celebrate the life of independent MSP Margo MacDonald has taken place in Edinburgh.

Ms MacDonald died in Edinburgh at the age of 70. She had Parkinson's disease.

Craig Reid spoke fondly of his mother-in-law before The Proclaimers sang "Sunshine on Leith".

