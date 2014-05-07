Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fly-through of new sick kids hospital
Work will begin on the new Royal Hospital for Sick Children and Department of Clinical Neurosciences in Edinburgh in late 2014.
NHS Lothian has released an architects' impression of what the new building on the site of the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh will look like.
Child, maternity and adult health care services will be brought together when the new building has been been completed.
Work is due to be complete by the summer of 2017.
-
07 May 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window