A man has been found guilty by majority verdict of murdering the teenager Elaine Doyle in Greenock in 1986.

John Docherty strangled the 16-year-old as she made her way home from a disco.

Footage released of a police interview shows Docherty denying murdering Elaine.

When asked: "What do you know about the murder of Elaine Doyle?", he replies, "Nothing, noting other than what I've read."

John Docherty will return to court for sentencing in August.