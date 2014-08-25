Video

The BBC's Scotland correspondent walks us through the venue for the BBC's live televised referendum debate between Alex Salmond and Alistair Darling.

The first minister and leader of the Better Together campaign are due to go head-to-head for a second time, ahead of the vote on Scotland's future on 18 September.

The clash is being staged at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow in front of an audience of 200 people and will be screened across the BBC on Monday evening.