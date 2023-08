The Forth Road Bridge, Europe's longest suspension bridge, is 50 years old.

Opened in 1964, it was never designed to cope with the 25 million vehicles a year it now carries.

Historians say the link transformed Scotland but there has been controversy over the decades too, from the toll charges to corroding cables.

BBC Scotland's Morag Kinniburgh has been looking at the Silver Highway over the Firth of Forth.