Scottish independence: Cameron speech for 'No' campaign
With three days to go until the Scottish referendum, Prime Minister David Cameron is in Aberdeen to persuade undecided voters to vote "No". It is the prime minister's final scheduled public appearance in Scotland ahead of Thursday's vote.
Earlier on Monday, Scotland First Minister Alex Salmond used an event at Edinburgh Airport to hit out at the "scaremongering" of the "No" campaign.
The referendum on Scottish independence will be held on Thursday.