David Cameron has told BBC Newsnight he still believes it was right to have one question on the ballot paper in the Scottish independence referendum.

The prime minister said he had always said "if Scotland voted no to separation, the rest of the United Kingdom would say yes to further devolution".

The leaders from the three main Westminster parties have signed a pledge to devolve more power to Scotland if Scots reject independence in Thursday's election.

See the full Newsnight programme on BBC iPlayer